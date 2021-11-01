Video call to submit life certificates : SBI service a boon to pensioners

New Delhi: The State Bank of India has launched a Video Life Certificate (VLC) service, enabling pensioners holding an SBI account to submit life certificates through video calls. The VLC service, a first in India, is available from Monday, SBI said. Submission of life certificate is necessary to continue receiving the pension.
How to submit certificate:
Open VideoLC (video life certificate) menu on SBI's pension website (www.pensionseva.sbi)
Provide SBI pension number
Enter the one-time password received on the registered mobile phone. 'Accept' the terms and conditions, and click on 'Start journey' button
Keep the original Pan card in hand. Click 'I am Ready' option
Allow video calls. The call could be made immediately or scheduled for a later convenient time
An SBI employee will attend the call
When instructed, read out the four-digit verification code displayed on the screen
Hold the original Pan card against the camera to complete the process
In case the application has been cancelled, SBI will inform the pensioner through an SMS