Video call to submit life certificates : SBI service a boon to pensioners

New Delhi: The State Bank of India has launched a Video Life Certificate (VLC) service, enabling pensioners holding an SBI account to submit life certificates through video calls. The VLC service, a first in India, is available from Monday, SBI said. Submission of life certificate is necessary to continue receiving the pension.

How to submit certificate:

Open VideoLC (video life certificate) menu on SBI's pension website (www.pensionseva.sbi)

Provide SBI pension number

Enter the one-time password received on the registered mobile phone. 'Accept' the terms and conditions, and click on 'Start journey' button

Keep the original Pan card in hand. Click 'I am Ready' option

Allow video calls. The call could be made immediately or scheduled for a later convenient time

An SBI employee will attend the call

When instructed, read out the four-digit verification code displayed on the screen

Hold the original Pan card against the camera to complete the process

In case the application has been cancelled, SBI will inform the pensioner through an SMS