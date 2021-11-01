An accident could take place due to several factors. It could be your fault or the negligence of the driver of the oncoming vehicle.

Whoever is responsible for the accident, if an accident takes place, it is your primary duty to stop the vehicle and carry out an inspection. Due to shock, people try to flee the spot after meeting with an accident. This could lead to several problems. What are the things that should be done in case of an accident?

* If you meet with an accident, instead of fleeing, stop the vehicle

* Inform the police first

* If the vehicle is heavily damaged or a death has occurred, move the vehicle only after the arrival of the police

* Taking photographs of the vehicle involved in an accident will help with insurance proceedings later

* If somebody is injured in the accident, try to take them to hospital as soon as possible

* If the accident is serious, inform the police and get an FIR filed. The insurance company too should be informed with details such as the place of accident, the registration and insurance policy numbers

* Submit an application at the motor accident claim tribunal along with the report prepared by a surveyor regarding damages suffered by the vehicle