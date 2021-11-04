Modi presents before world ISRO's new App to identify solar power of each location  

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the World Leaders' Summit at the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow, has promised the world countries a "Solar Power Calculator Mobile App" capable of identifying the potential of any place to install solar panels.

This App was developed by the Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, coming under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The solar power of each place can be obtained by using the data received from satellites such as Kalpana-1, INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR. The App takes monthly/yearly solar potential of each location.

It provides elevation angle, and day length over different time periods in a year. It also suggests optimum tilt angle for solar PV installation. Obstruction of sunlight due to terrain is also calculated using the Digital Elevation Model (DEM). This report can be downloaded in PDF file format.

The App works with the support of the GPS location map. The App to be downloaded is "vedas.sac.gov.in".

(Alert: The Apps, which are available in places other than the official App stores, have to be downloaded at your own risk.)