Explurger, a new social media app that rewards its users for engagement

During a time when social media giants like Facebook and Twitter are being increasingly scrutinized for exploiting the data of its users, a new platform with roots in India is making headways across the world for its rather ambitious move to reward its users in ways not dreamt before.

The brainchild of Jitin Bhatia, this new-age platform melds our innate love for travel with the thrill of gamification.

Explurger also boasts of being the first AI-powered social media app, and the first in its category to reward its users for being socially active on the platform.

A Reward section on the app allows users to claim deals and discounts on more than 30 popular brands.

Since its launch half a year ago, it has acquired users from more than 40 countries – all organically.

“The digital transformation is happening at a rapid scale. At the time when global IT and social media giants have Indian-origin leaders at the helm, it’s time India has its own social media platform competing with the best in the field,” said Jitin Bhatia, the founder of Explurger.

“We see a huge demand for a safe, clutter-free social networking zone that people can trust. There is a vacuum for a gamified social media app that is user-centric in its approach. That’s the gap we are addressing. Our unique features and cutting-edge technology are helping us grow rapidly,” he added.

“We are perhaps the only social media app that rewards the users for the time they spend on the platform. Explurger redefines the way you socialize,” said Bhatia, who has a career spanning over 2 decades across Programming, Pvt Equity and Business Development.

Recently, this new-age social media app has raised $1 million in pre-series A from a clutch of investors. The first capital raised by the start-up, which was bootstrapped until now, will power the team's expansion, product features and user acquisition.

The current funding round led by Ruchirans Jaipuria (Managing Director, Jaipuria Group), also saw participation from Lovkesh Arora (Founder & CEO, Phithos Technologies), Piyush Jain, and from other angel investors through LetsVenture.

“The fund raised will take us closer to that goal for the country and put India on the global map. The app resonates with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. It will accelerate our growth story,” Bhatia said.