Kochi: VAAN Electric Moto Private Limited, a lifestyle and e-mobility start-up headed by a Kochi native, had its global launch at the EICMA motorcycle show in Italy recently. With this global launch last month, VAAN has probably become the first ever e- mobility start-up to have the opportunity from India. VAAN is all set for its brand launch in India too.

Jithu Sukumaran Nair, Founder and CEO of VAAN, started the start-up from the idea to have a premium e-mobility brand for India which will be available in the global market. It is recognised by Startup India and Kerala start-up mission.

Jithu is a native of Kerala's Kochi. H had been working as the general manager of ship building and design at Ultradeep Subsea of Singapore when the idea was conceived. The products that VAAN intends to bring to the market include e-bikes, e-mopeds, e-scooters and even e-boats.

"The branding of the company is being done by an Austria based firm, KISKA which belongs to KTM. They do the brand development and product development. VAAN has a technology partnership with world’s leading motorcycle manufacturer Benelli. We also launched our products at the motorcycle show in Italy. The first phase of our products includes electric cycles (e-bikes), kids’ super bikes and apparels," Jithu said at a press meet in Kochi on Friday.

The brand is driven by the idea to commit to environment sustenance even as one advances technologically.

Manjit Mohan (left) and Jithu Sukumaran Nair (right).

"We are looking to establish VAAN as a strong brand globally. It will be a pure Indian brand but one targeting the global market. We have plans to set up research and development centres and manufacturing facilities in South India soon. At present we have an assembling unit in Kochi," added Jithu. After the brand launch, the products will hit the Indian market soon with a wide variety of e-mobility options.

Battery concerns

Asked about the concerns of battery life which is often raised by the e-vehicle customers, Jithu said the latest technology used by Benelli ensures that battery would not be a trouble for VAAN vehicles. At the next level when mopeds are launched, the company will install battery swapping stations in metro cities. With such a facility, the customers can swap their drained batteries with newly charged ones at the stations.

The company is set to launch its e-cycles in the Indian market by mid-January. It aims to sell 8,000-10,000 e-cycles in a year. The price is yet to be announced.

“In the present scenario, we will have no option but to shift to e-vehicles,” Manjit Mohan, co-founder and COO of VAAN, said. He said multiple companies need to come up in the sector to change the people's attitude towards e-vehicles.