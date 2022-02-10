AirAsia India to operate first overseas flight in Kochi-Dubai sector

Our Correspondent
Published: February 10, 2022 03:31 PM IST

Nedumbassery: AirAsia India will operate its first international flight in the Kochi-Dubai-Kochi sector. The airline, which has been operating domestic flights, received the approval to fly overseas the other day.

The low-cost airline has informed the Cochin International Airport Ltd authorities that it will operate its cargo service in the Kochi-Dubai-Kochi sector. However, it has not informed the date and schedule of the flights, which will be operating need-based non-scheduled flights.

Fruits and vegetables form the majority of exports from Kochi. Passenger flights could ferry only a limited quantity of the cargo.

AirAsia India is a joint venture of the Tata Sons and AirAsia Investment Limited. It commenced operations in June 2014 and had qualified for operating in international routes in December 2018. However, questions regarding its effective control delayed the approval for operating overseas.

The Tata Group has 83.6 per cent share in the airlines. The Group has initiated steps to acquire 16.4 per cent shares currently held by Malaysian Air Asia Berhad.

