Sikh youth invents easy e-converter for cycles, Anand Mahindra says ready to invest in it

A young man's invention to convert your ordinary bicycle into an electric bike in no time has become a hit on social media. The Dhruv Vidyut Electric Conversion Kit (DVECK), an innovative device created by Gursaurabh Singh, has captured the imagination of many, including industrialist giant Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra, who never misses what's trending on social media, has not only praised the youth for his innovative technology but also offered to invest in it.

According to a video featuring Singh and his innovation, cycles are ‘companions of 58% daily commuters in India,’ but they keep struggling to keep up with the pace of the progressive India. A bicycle can be converted into an electric two-wheeler capable of 25 km/h by simply installing the DVECK system on it, according to the video. The device could be installed without any welding, cutting, or modifications on the bicycle. The device comes with an ignition switch, a battery indicator, and a throttle on the handle.

In the video, Singh is seen riding the converted bicycle with ease. The video claims that the converted electric cycle has a range of 40 kilometres and a payload capacity of 170 kg. The video also demonstrates the fireproof and waterproof qualities of the converter kit. The device, made of aircraft grade aluminium, is said to be rust proof and light weight. It can also be used as a USB charging port. It only takes 20 minutes of pedalling to reach 50% battery capacity.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “This has been doing the #Signal rounds the last few days. Not the first device in the world to motorise a cycle. But this is an outstanding design — compact & efficient, rugged - loved the working in mud, making it an off-roader, safe and savvy — a phone charging port."

Mahindra said it's a good reminder for all automakers focussing on disruptive EVs that this EV revolution may be the most important one.

“It’s not inevitable that this will succeed commercially or be substantially profitable, but I still would feel proud to be an investor…Grateful if someone can connect me with Gursaurabh," he wrote.

According to a series of updates on Dhruv Vidyut's Facebook page, Gursaurabh Singh has in-depth understanding and knowledge of production processes, machining, die making, fabrication and welding processes. He has over 10 years of hands-on experience in the field.

He set out to develop the kit with the idea of helping the common man.

“We set out with the idea of mobility for all, a device - a technology that could make the common man's life simpler and fluid. An invention that could help them live and grow,” an FB post reads.

“In this process of developing this ground-breaking technology we constantly defied the general understanding that says – It requires a big lab, lots of funding, a big team and the best of equipments. You can deliver with three – a hand grinder, a drilling machine and #discipline. Maybe fish and chips too,” reads another.