Now, access DigiLocker documents through WhatsApp

New Delhi: The copies of important documents kept via DigilLocker can now be accessed via WhatsApp too.

DigiLocker is a service provided by the central government for saving documents including Pan Cards in digital form.

'MyGov’ is an facility provided by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for making available these documents through WhatsApp.

How does it work?

• Save the number 9013151515 (MyGov Helpdesk) on your phone and open a WhatsApp account.

• To ensure whether the number is correct, examine whether the profile name has a green tick mark next to it.

• Once you send a “hi” message on this number, two menu options will appear - 'CoWin Services' and 'DigiLocker Services'. Choose DigiLocker from the menu.

• To check whether you have a DigiLocker account currently, reply “yes” or “no”. If those who do not have a DigiLocker account reply “no” then a menu for activating the account will be available.

• Those having an account, after replying “yes” should type the 12-digit Aadhaar number without giving space and send .

• Share the OTP (One-Time password) that is received through SMS.

• Your documents available in DigiLocker will appear on the screen. Once you type in the number against the document that is to be downloaded, it will be available in the PDF format.

• If you select the “Cowin Services” option first then you can book a vaccine and download the certificate.