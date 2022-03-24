Acsia Technologies to expand with 85,000-sqft office at Technopark Phase III

Thiruvananthapuram: Acsia Technologies, the Technopark-based company, developing software solutions for major automotive carmakers and Tier 1s, is all set for its facility expansion, with 85,000 sqft at the Embassy Taurus TechZone, Technopark Phase III. This new office will be able to accommodate more than 1,000 employees. Acsia Technologies has become one of the first companies to sign the agreement with Embassy Taurus TechZone, the company said in a statement.

The leasing of the new premises is part of the expansion project and the company is planning to create more than 1,000 new employment opportunities in the coming months.

Acsia CEO Jijimon Chandran said that the present office at Technopark will be functioning as usual along with the new office. The automotive market trends highlight the growing need for automotive software fuelled by the rapid expansion in electric and electronics adoption in automotive. Automakers and related companies are currently redefining their software make-or-buy strategy by developing a partnership ecosystem.

Leading companies have come forward for cooperation with Acsia Technologies, he said. The new office is being set up as part of meeting the demands of the customers which require talent in the advanced automotive software. The new office at Embassy Taurus TechZone will help in developing software of Electrified, Autonomous, Connected and Shared technologies in future.

Acsia started its operation at Technopark in 2014 and became one of the leading companies in the world. Acsia had already entered into agreement with Basemark, Segula Technologies and other European Automobile Companies for rendering products and service.