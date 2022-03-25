Massive hike in fees for re-registration, fitness certificate of vehicles in Kerala

Kochi: Renewal of registration and fitness certificate of vehicles will burn a hole in the pockets of owners in Kerala from April 1.

For instance, the re-registration fees of two-wheelers, the most common mode of transportation, have been increased from Rs 300 to 1,000.

Similarly, the fees for renewal of registration for auto-rickshaws will be Rs 2,500 in place of Rs 600 and for cars Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 600.

The new registration renewal fees for imported two-wheelers have been steeply increased from Rs 2,500 to 10,000 and for imported cars from Rs 5,000 to 40,000. The new fees for other category vehicles will be Rs 6,000 in place of Rs 3,000.

Fitness certificate

Similarly, the charges for obtaining fitness certificate for transport vehicles have also witnessed a huge hike. The new fees of various vehicles are (present rates in brackets):

Two-wheelers: Rs 1,400 (Rs 400)

Three-wheelers: Rs 4,300 (Rs 400)

Cars: Rs 8,300 (Rs 600)

Heavy vehicles: Rs 13,500 (Rs 800)

Motor Vehicles Department officials said that the fines for late payment of fees and delay in applying for re-registration and fitness certificate also have been increased.