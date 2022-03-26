Now, digital connectivity rating for big buildings

New Delhi: Big buildings will soon have digital connectivity ratings on the lines of green rating.

The new rating will be based on the quality of telephone and internet services offered in the buildings.

A five-star rating system for apartments, offices, railway stations, airports, and malls will be implemented based on the digital connectivity standards of the buildings.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has begun hearing public opinion based on the discussion paper it released on the digital connectivity aspects of the big buildings.

The TRAI's assessment is that the buildings with high digital connectivity ratings will elicit much more demand in the real estate sector.

The rating will be made mandatory for public places like airports. Public opinion is now being elicited on the question of whether the new rating should be implemented in private buildings or not.

The TRAI is of the view that there needs to be enough space on the roof of the buildings to erect optical fiber cables. At present, many buildings in the country do not have the facility to erect optical fiber cables, and antennas meant for increasing mobile phone range. Companies have pointed out this shortcoming to the Telecom Department and the TRAI many times in the past.

Spare and WiredScore are some of the rating standards available in foreign countries.

HOW TO CONDUCT RATING

Special agencies will be deployed to undertake inspection in the buildings for the digital connectivity rating and then award certificates.

As part of the rating system, the agency will first conduct telecom speed testing and internet speed testing.

A special mobile App will be made available to the users of the internet and telephone in a big building. The details of digital connectivity readings at different points of time will be collected using this mobile App.