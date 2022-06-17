New images reveal luxurious interior of Scorpio N

Mahindra has officially revealed the interior images of the much-awaited Scorpio N. The images have been released ahead of the June 27 launch of the vehicle. The company had released the images of the vehicle's exterior earlier.

Luxurious interior

The images reveal a premium-looking interior for the Scorpio N. It gets a dual-tone brown and black theme for the cabin. The dashboard and seats have a premium feel compared to the outgoing model. The dashboard is subtly finished in brushed aluminium. It comes with a digital MID display and a sporty steering wheel.

On the entertainment front, the new Scorpio will offer a Sony speaker system with 3D surround sound. There will be six and seven-seat options. The new vehicle will be launched as Scorpio N. However, the current model will be sold alongside the new vehicle with a few changes and will be called Scorpio Classic.

Stylish design

The all-new Scorpion N will be the second vehicle from the Mahindra stable to get the new company logo. The grille is similar to that of the XUV 700. There is a honeycomb mesh for the air dams.

The skid plate has a silver finish. It has twin-pod LED headlamps and a muscular shoulder line. The wheel arches are large and bulge out. The rear is also neatly done. The vehicle is designed at Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai and engineered at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.

Image Credit: Mahindra

Iconic image

It was the Scorpio that gave a facelift to the Mahindra image. Launched in 2002, the Scorpio was also the first Mahindra vehicle to be sold in overseas markets. Since then the Scorpio has become the face of the Indian SUV market. The Scorpio has continued to maintain its presence in the market and has undergone three major facelifts in the past 20 years.

No word on engines

The Scorpio N will be an all-new vehicle. It has been undergoing test runs for the past more than one year. The Scorpio N will continue to have a ladder-frame platform but might get the new engine that is already doing duty in the Thar and the XUV 700.

Image Credit:Mahindra

Loaded with latest tech, the new vehicle will have both manual and automatic transmissions in petrol and diesel variants. There could be a four-wheel drive option too.

Launch soon

The Scorpio N will be launched on June 27. In all likelihood, the vehicle will be available in international markets too.