Two Kerala brothers develop software to enhance speed of old computers, mobile phones

One of the major problems encountered by those using smartphones and computers, especially those into professional computer gaming and developing games, is that the hardware gets outdated very quickly. There are huge updates in the hardware market within months.

Two brothers - Vishnu Nair and Vasudev Nair – have come up with a unique software solution for this problem. Using ‘Virga. tech’, a technology developed by these two students, you can increase the speed of your mobile phone and computer manifold, and also increase the space.

Vishnu is a third-year B Tech student at Saint Joseph’s College, Pala and his brother Vasudev is a Plus two student at Marian Senior Secondary School in Kottayam.

Virga will help with 3D rendering, game development, animation, and gaming which otherwise require super fast computers.

One can connect to the Virga website through a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Besides providing the speed and space that you require on your device, Virga can also ensure the optimal use of the device battery.

With a high-speed internet connection, the speed of a ten-year-old computer can be matched to that of a Windows PC with a graphics card, Vishnu says.

With Virga, your mobile phone can get lightning speed. Your usual smartphone can be used for uninterrupted gaming, video editing and such functions with this software. The storage, RAM and CPU are completely within our control.

With just three steps, your normal PC can be made into a high-end gaming computer. The first step is to sign in or sign up on Virga. In the next step, you can choose the kind of service you require. The third stage is deciding the time period for availing of the particular service. One can enjoy 3 GBPS speed for work, gaming and streaming using Virga.

At present, Virga’s free trial is going on. The first hundred persons who register with Virga can avail the free trial. Soon, the fully equipped version of the software will be ready, and it can be used by anyone.

Bored during the COVID lockdown times, the two brothers tried to play computer games on their home PC, but in vain. The thought of how one can play such games on a regular PC prompted them to develop Virga. Our parents supported them immensely when he presented the idea at home, Vishnu adds.