Tata Nexon gets a new variant - XM+ (S)

Tata Motors has introduced a new variant of its popular small SUV Nexon - the XM+ (S). The new model will be available with both diesel and petrol engines and manual and automatic options.

The petrol manual comes with a price tag of Rs 9.75 lakh and the automatic will cost you Rs 10.40 lakh while the diesel siblings will cost Rs 11.05 lakh and Rs 11.70 lakh respectively. The new model replaces the current XZ variant.

The Nexon XM+ (S) is available in Calgary White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red and Foliage Green color options at the starting price.

It gets an electric sunroof, 7-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, 4-speaker system, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster and various drive modes.