Experion-TRL UK's Kerala-based joint venture promises safer roads using tech-driven solutions

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 05, 2022 06:49 PM IST
Image for representation only. File/Manorama

 

TRL UK, a private not-for-profit organization and Experion Technologies, a global IT solutions company, have announced a Joint Venture project - TRL Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. -- aiming to implement NextGen digital solutions to bring world-class safety to Indian roads.

TRL UK is the UK government’s erstwhile Road Research Laboratory while Experion Technologies enables enterprises with future-ready digital solutions. Their Joint Venture Company is headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

RELATED ARTICLES

The TRL Software’s ready-to-deploy solutions called iROADS and iMAAP, an Infrastructure Asset Management System and a Cloud-Based Accident Analysis System, can bring drastic changes to the management of the country’s road networks, the company claimed in a statement.

Its promoters said the venture brings close to 100 years of transport research expertise from TRL to Indian roadways and will enable the country to future-proof its road systems using local talent and the best of international research. The company intends to grow consistently, hiring local talent to deploy these world-class solutions.

“TRL Software is delighted with the formation of this powerful partnership with Experion, who is a trusted partner on many TRL projects already”, says Dr. Paul Zanelli, Managing Director for TRL Technologies. “India has welcomed teams of experts from TRL many times over the years; with a global focus on road safety and Vision Zero, now is a good time to be building a fresh team with a company that is well known for hiring and training the best. I look forward to working with the team to make roads safer for everyone,” Zanelli said.

“In TRL Software, we have found a perfect partner, as we are able to harness our own prowess in the domain with their niche expertise and jointly offer cutting-edge technologies in road safety, infra-asset management, and accident analysis. Various Indian state government PWD budgets are done very subjectively when it comes to planning repairs and maintenance. But having a scientific base to the budget process via a road asset management software will immensely reduce the overall maintenance costs, facilitate decision making objectively and bring accountability,” said Binu Jacob, CEO & Managing Director for Experion Technologies.

Over the past one decade, Experion Technologies and TRL have worked together in the fields of transport and logistics in multiple geographies across the world.  

MORE IN BUSINESS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout