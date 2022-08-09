Zuckerberg announces three new privacy features in WhatsApp

New Delhi: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced three key privacy features in WhatsApp, giving users more control over their conversations and extra protection when messaging.

The new features allow WhatsApp users to exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online and prevent screenshots on view once messages.

"We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," said Zuckerberg.

WhatsApp users will now be able to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone.

"Now, instead of notifying the full group when leaving, only the admins will be notified. This feature starts to roll out to all users this month," said the social network.

WhatsApp also introduced the ability to select who can and can't see when you're online. This feature too will go on the floors this month.

The messaging platform will enable screenshot blocking for 'View Once' messages to provide extra protection.

This feature is being tested and will be rolled out soon.

"Over the years, we've added interlocking layers of protection to help keep conversations secure, and the new features are one way we continue to deliver on our commitment to keeping messages private," said Ami Vora, Head of Product at WhatsApp.

"To spread the word about these new features, we're also kicking off a global campaign, starting with the UK and India, to educate people about how we work to protect their private conversations on WhatsApp," Vora added.