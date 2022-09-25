Here are 9 women-run startups chosen for Rs 1.08cr grant at KSUM summit

Kochi: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has announced grants worth a total of Rs 1.08 core to nine nascent companies that have women holding more than half the stake, thus capping up its two-day conclave to promote female entrepreneurship in the state

The startups that emerged eligible for productization grant of Rs 12 lakh each were Hello AI Labs, Phonologix Health Solutions, Linsys Innovations, Bylin MedTech, Varsya Eco Solutions, Docker Vision LLP, Iraah Loom International, Redhap and Suee Store LLP.

The names were announced towards the end of the September 23-24 ‘Women Startup Summit 4.0, 2022’ that featured 30 sessions addressed to 500-plus delegates by 80 experts. After seven sessions on Friday, the conclave was virtually inaugurated by Health Minister Smt Veena George amid the presence of actress-danseuse Remya Nambeesan at Marriott Hotel in Edappally in the city.

Surya Thankam S, Manager (Innovation, Financing and Procurement) of KSUM, said the grants would give a “mighty push” to the nodal agency’s efforts towards bringing in gender equality in entrepreneurship in the state.

The two-day summit featured a string of sessions with speakers who included founders and managing partners, predominantly women, of a range of successful companies.