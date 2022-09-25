Benelli TRK 502: An excellent tourer in liter-class range at half the price

The TRK 502 is Benelli's consolation prize for bike lovers who sigh longingly at the beefy touring models of Triumph and Ducati. A super tourer in the same range at half the price of the Triumph Tiger. Though its rivals are the Suzuki V Storm 650 XT, the Honda CB500 X and the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, the TRK 502 competes not only with these models but also with those in a segment above it. The TRK 502 has two variants -- the touring model and the adventure version. Here is a report after a long drive of the touring model.

Big B

The TRK 502 has a certain beauty to it. Its size was the main reason behind the curiosity seen from young children to the elderly on the journey from Kochi to Wayanad. A big fuel tank like the outer muscle of a big bull, a big half fairing that wraps the tank and merges into the beak fender, a tall windshield and a knuckle guard make it look like a liter-class adventure model from the front.

A wide and long but compact rider seat, trellis frame, high tail section, large grab rail and luggage rack all add to the mass look. The brake-clutch levers are adjustable. All switches are backlit.

Dummy switches are provided on both sides of the handle. This would be useful if you plan to fit an extra light or heated grip. The instrument cluster consists of an analog tachometer and a digital speedometer. The TRK 502 is not as high-tech as the new generation bikes. A USB socket is provided in front of the fairing on the left side.

Engine

One of the highlights of the TRK 502 is the 500cc parallel-twin cylinder engine. The other attraction is the growl and exhaust note of in-line four-cylinder engines. The sound from the underbelly exhaust is mesmerizing during acceleration and aggressive downshifts. The maximum power output is 46.8 bhp at 8500 rpm and the torque is 46 Nm at 600 rpm. Power delivery is smooth. Even at 50 kmph you can potter along in the sixth gear. If you twist the throttle in the same gear, it zooms to three-digit speeds.

The TRK 502 can cruise at 120–125 kmph on the highway at ease. Though the big size could mislead you, it is not that much of a problem in city traffic. In top gear, even at low speeds there won't be any engine knocking. The TRK 502 is a complete road bike. Although it has an adventurous feel due to its looks, the performance on the road is excellent. It can be taken for short offroading too. However, the 502X model is the only option for tough offroading. It rides on 17-inch multispoke alloy wheels.

A 50mm USD fork with rebound and preload adjustable monoshock handles the suspension duties. Front forks are not adjustable. Straight line stability and cornering flexibility are excellent. Curves can be easily negotiated. The bike is underpinned by a tubular steel trellis frame and weighs 235 kg. This could be a little problem for shorter people and could be a headache in situations where you have to stop and turn. A large rider seat with good cushioning is suitable for long journeys. The height of the seat is 800 mm. Even if you ride 150–200 km in one go, you will not get tired. The riding position is upright. The pillion seat is also huge.

Price

The TRK 502 has an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.11 lakh.

Final lap

The TRK 502 is an excellent choice for those looking for a mass-look, affordable middle-weight tourer.