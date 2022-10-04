Increasing flight frequencies will facilitate trade, investment and tourism: Ethiopian Airlines

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 04, 2022 10:38 PM IST
Addisu Ermias, Traffic & Sales Manager, South India, Ethiopian Airlines and Anju Wariah, Director, Group Business Development, Ethiopian Airlines, STIC GSA inaugurate the agency seminar hosted by Ethiopian Airlines in Kochi. Also seen are Geetha Krishnan, Kerala Sales Head; Sreenivasan Jayaseelan, Regional Manager, South India; Poulose Mathew, Chairman, TAFI Kerala Chapter and Sandeep Meena, Manager Sales India, Ethiopian Airlines STIC GSA. Photo: Special Arrangement

 Kochi: The increasing flight frequencies and number of gateways in India will facilitate trade, investment and tourism to and from the sub-continent, a top official of the Ethiopian Airlines.

Addisu Ermias, traffic and sales manager, South India, Ethiopian Airlines, was speaking at a seminar organised by the company for its travel and trade partners in Kochi.

Ethiopian Airlines is the largest airline group in Africa.

The event was held to celebrate the success of flights from south India to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with short and fast connectivity to more than 131 destinations in Africa, America, Europe and beyond. It started flying from Bengaluru in October 2019 and from Chennai in July 2022, with three weekly flights from each of the destinations. The airline also operates 10 weekly flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Airlines has partnered with Air India and Vistara to provide seamless connectivity for passengers in Kerala with thoroughfares to destinations in Africa, Europe and America via its hub in Addis Ababa. Ethiopian's fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200, Boeing 737-800, Boeing 737-8, Freighter, Bombardier Dash 8-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of seven years.  

