Kerala soon may become hub for wonder nanomaterial Graphene

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala could soon become a hub for the wonder nano material Graphene with the Digital University Kerala signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Manchester for collaboration. The deal could give a fillip to the country's first innovation centre coming up in Kochi.

Graphene was invented at the University of Manchester and the two professors who led the research won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2010. "One of them, Prof. Andre Geim, was present and spoke during the MoU exchange ceremony where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was present,” said Dr. Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Digital University Kerala.

“Digital University is already involved in the research and development of Graphene and the MoU will help us set up the best graphene ecosystem with the University of Manchester collaborating on technical, academic and research activities," he said.

The Union Government would provide Rs 49.18 crore for the proposed 'India Innovation Centre for Graphene' coming up in Kochi. While private business houses would pitch in Rs 11.48 crore, the state government would meet the rest of the Rs 86.41 crore of initial investment of the project. Union Ministry of Electronics and IT has already given sanctions to the institute.

"Digital University, Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (CMET) and Tata Steel are the implementing partners of the centre. The industries department is also coming up with a pilot plant to create a graphene ecosystem in the state and promote companies using the material. A policy for promotion of the graphene and other 2D materials is also being formulated. While a larger industrial park will bring in the new companies and conventional industries that can use graphene for redefining their products," said Gopinath.

He said this will help address the gap existing between academia, research and industries in actualising an end product.

Prof Alex James, Dean, Digital University Kerala. Photo: Special arrangement

According to Alex James, Professor and Dean of Digital University Kerala, the broader MoU with the University of Manchester, also covers the academic activities related to doctoral training in graphene technology, chairship, academic engagements, postdoctoral visits and research engagements.

Digital University Kerala has signed MoUs for academic and research collaborations with top global universities – the University of Oxford, the University of Manchester, the University of Edinburgh (all from the United Kingdom) and Siegen University (Germany).

The MoU signed with Oxford University covers academic activities in the fields of nanotechnology in AI, sustainability, digital health, innovation and impact. "The University of Oxford will also provide consultancy on translation and innovation. The MoU will be valid for five years," he said.

Dr Saji Gopinath, VC, Digital University Kerala. Photo: Special arrangement

How will the MoU with top global Universities help Kerala?

According to Gopinath MoUs between the Digital University Kerala and leading universities are aimed at developing high-impact research and development in the areas of emerging 2D materials, neuromorphic VLSI, artificial intelligence, integrated sensors and product innovations.

Exchange of MoUs by Kerala delegation headed by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan with leading Universities. Photo: Special arrangement

The engagements are broadly with the university through digital science parks, pilot plants, startup incubators and university research centers or schools. The MoU exchanged on October 11 provides a broad framework of collaboration between the Digital University and specific universities in various areas under digital science and technology.

Areas of collaboration with leading Universities

Which industries use graphene?

Transport, medicine, electronics, energy, defence, desalination and a range of other industries benefit from graphene research.

(Author is a freelance journalist based in Thiruvananthapuram)