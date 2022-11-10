Urban Cruiser Hyryder set to be the first CNG model among small SUVs

Whether it is in terms of adopting design and technology or collaborating with other manufacturers, Toyota is a step ahead in innovative ways of thinking. Now, Toyota has announced that it will launch the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant. It is reported that this will be the first CNG model in the compact SUV segment.

Toyota has started accepting bookings for the vehicle for Rs 25,000. It was only recently that the CNG-based Glanza hatchback hit the market.

Experts believe that the vehicle, which will be available with a CNG kit fitted directly from the company, will offer Toyota a unique position in the compact SUV segment. With the CNG kit available on Maruti's Ertiga and XL6's 1.5-litre K15 4-cylinder engine, there is no doubt that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with the same engine specification will be welcomed with open arms.

The company is yet to release the power and torque details of the vehicle. However, the engine is likely to get 88 bhp of power and 121 Nm of torque similar to that of Maruti's vehicles. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The vehicle will offer a fuel efficiency of more than 26 kmpl. This is not certified by ARAI even though the company indicates this.

CNG will be available in the medium spec segment of the vehicle, S and G variants. This means the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be a complete package with advanced features like full LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, large touch screen infotainment system, and curtain airbags for more safety.