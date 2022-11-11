Renew your driving licence online now

Thiruvananthapuram: More services of the Motor Vehicles Department with regard to driving licence have become online in keeping with the "faceless" mode of service delivery.

In order to avail of such services, one need not visit the RTO offices anymore.

From Thursday, services with regard to the issuance of learner's licence, renewal of driving licence, application for a duplicate copy of the lost licence, effecting changes in the name, photo, address, or correction in the date of birth went totally online.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification last year stating that hereafter people need not visit the regional transport offices (RTOs) for as many as 18 services including those for the renewal of driver's licence, vehicle registration, attaining a learner's licence, etc.

The Aadhaar-authentication-based contactless system that has been established aims to provide convenient and hassle-free services to citizens.

These are the documents that are required for renewing the driving license.

1) Self-attested eyesight test report/ medical report (form

2) Scanned photograph

3) Scanned signature

4) Self-attested copy of the licence

5) Self-attested copy of address proof (only if the address needs to be changed)

There is a perception that only those who are above 40 years require the eyesight test report. However, everyone needs to submit this report for renewing the licence.

Here is how to do it:

1) Click on ‘Apply for DL Renewal’ on the website sarathi.parivahan.gov.in

2) Enter the details; these details could be used again. You will receive a message including the application number to your mobile number. This should be saved.

3) Upload the scanned images of the above documents. Make sure that these files aren’t too large.

4) Pay the prescribed fee.

5) The application procedure ends when the form is submitted. The RTO will evaluate the application and take a decision. You would receive these details as an SMS.