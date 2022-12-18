Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo draws huge crowds

Kochi: The Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo 2022 continued to draw large crowds on Saturday with just one day remaining for curtains to come down on the grand B2B and B2C exhibition.

The highlights of the event, being held at Marine Drive here, on the third day were two seminars and a quiz.

Pranab G, assistant director, District Industries Centre, Ernakulam, delivered a talk on ‘schemes and programmes for entrepreneurship development’ while Muhammed Sabeel K K, managing director, Cantree Frozen LLP, spoke on ‘how to become a frozen food entrepreneur’.

Pranap explained the different schemes and programmes the government has implemented as part of its aggressive push to support the business sector in the state.

Muhammed Sabeel talked in detail about the scope of frozen food industry in the state. He said the demand for frozen food has been increasing recently with hotel and catering industry preferring it. He also pointed to the changing consumer behaviour which has led to an increase in the demand for frozen food items. He also explained the subsidies the central government has announced for those setting up cold storage.

Quiz winners

Akhil Ghosh M S and Hameer K B emerged the winners of the ‘man vs machine’ quiz conducted as part of the expo. Shibin Azad and Jaseer K B won the second prize while Tesin Simon and Zaman S Khan bagged the third position.

Dr Sanand Sadanandan, assistant professor, MES Asmabi College, Thrissur, was the quiz master. Shamsudheen Nellara, managing director, Nellara Foods and Address Menswear, who was a special guest on the third day of the expo distributed prizes to the winners.

Dr Sanand Sadanandan, assistant professor, MES Asmabi College, Thrissur, conducts the quiz. Photo: Onmanorama

80 brands on show

The mega expo features over 120 stalls featuring products of 80 brands from across the country. The expo has attracted tens of thousands of visitors, including industrial players and aspiring business people, in the past three days.

The show which was opened to the public on Thursday features the latest innovative machines, products and services which help aggrandize the businesses in the state. The exhibition will be on till December 18.

The products on display belong to a wide category of sectors including food packing, food processing, power tools, refrigeration, robotics and automation.

Leading frozen food maker Cantree Frozen is the major sponsor of the event. State Bank of India is the banking partner. The banking major offers its services for those aspiring to start small and medium enterprises at the event.

Autozone partner Maruti Arena offers special offers for visitors.

Malayala Manorama Quickerala is organising the mega event in association with the Kerala State Small Industries Association and the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Kerala Startup Mission is the technology partner while KITES India is the community partner.

Entry is free.