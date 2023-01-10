Manorama Online’s ‘Techspectations 2023’ digital summit on February 17

The fifth edition of ‘Techspectations’, Kerala’s marquee digital summit, which will be held on February 17 at Hotel Le Meridien, Kochi, will highlight the theme ‘MO@25: Absorb, evolve & thrive in New Digital Order’ as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Manorama Online.

Top tech experts, entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders will participate in Techspectations 2023. The event will dwell on the infinite potential of the digital world and related topics.

The first edition of Techspectations was held in 2016 and the subsequent events took place in 2018, 2020 and 2021 (Educate). The previous two editions were held online. These events deliberated on diverse themes.

Techspectations was launched to celebrate two decades of Manorama Online and it was Kerala’s first national digital summit. The second summit witnessed the participation of leading tech experts in India, who enlightened the gathering about the latest developments and ideas in the sector.

The first two on-ground and the virtual editions of 2020 and 2021 received a tremendous response.

Spotlight

In 2023, the discussions will be mainly focused on the major changes sweeping the tech sector. Top personalities in the tech industry would lead the sessions on the influence of digital and social media, mobiles, video, e-commerce, fake news and startups.

Opportunities for startups in Kerala, which is India’s first digital state; luxury brands in India and challenges faced by regional content in the entertainment sector will also enlighten participants.

The upcoming summit will offer comprehensive insights on digital products and services as well as the challenges in the related sectors.

The chief partner of Techspectations 2023 is Jain Online.

Participants

Techspectations 2023 will be attended by CEOs, CTOs, CXOs, VPs, senior managers, directors, board members, managers, department heads, IT engineers, developers, entrepreneurs, business partners, digital marketing professionals, professors, researchers, students, government officials, business consultants and executives.

They include:

Rajeev Chandrasekhar - Union Minister of State for Electronics, IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Arvind Gupta - Co-founder, Digital India Foundation.

Kiruba Shankar - CEO, Business Blogging Private Ltd.

Nirupesh Joshi - Founder, Bangalore Watch Company.

Mercy Amalraj - Founder, Bangalore Watch Company.

Preetika Mathew - Editor-in charge, WatchTime In

Sreejith Sreekumar – Founder and CEO, Giacca & and Abito Sartoriale Fashion Private Ltd.

Vivek Bhargava - Co-founder, Profitwheel.

Jithu Sukumaran Nair - CEO, VAAN Mobility

Saugata Mukherjee - Head of Content, SonyLIV, Sony Pictures Network India.

For details and to book seats, visit https://www.techspectations.com