BYD unveils Tesla Model 3 rival at Auto Expo 2023

BYD (Build Your Dreams), the Chinese electric car giant, has showcased the Seal sedan for the first time in India. Described as a rival to Tesla's Model 3, the BYD Seal was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023. The company has announced that the Seal will be officially launched in India in the fourth quarter of this year and sales will begin at the same time.

The price of the Seal in the Indian market will also be released by the end of this year itself. In terms of design, the Seal will take cues from BYD’s 'ocean aesthetics' design language. An all-glass roof, four boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, flush-fitting door handles, split headlamp design and a full-length LED light bar at the rear add to the Seal's unique design.

Another feature on the Seal is the rotating touchscreen, similar to the Atto 3 SUV and the E6 MPV. The infotainment display measures 15.6 inches while the driver's digital instrument cluster is 10.25 inches. Through this you can select different driving modes, heat the windscreen and turn up or down the volume of the audio system. The Seal is also equipped with two wireless charging pads.

Another important feature is the driving range. Seal owners can choose which of the two battery packs they want to use. The battery of the first 61.4kWh unit has a range of 550 km on a single charge. But the battery range of the second 82.5kWh unit is 700 km. While the first battery charges at 100kW, the larger second battery charges at 150kW. The Seal to be launched in India will have a dual motor powertrain with all-wheel drive support. The Seal can sprint to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

The indications are that the booking of Seal will start from September this year. If that happens, the expected price of the Seal, which will be released in October, is around Rs 70 lakh. In addition to the Seal, the Atto 3 model priced at Rs 33.99 lakh was also showcased at BYD at the auto expo. The company has also showcased a special green limited edition Atto 3 version priced at Rs 34.49 lakh at the expo.