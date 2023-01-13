Share ideas on how to make ailing KSRTC profitable; bag Digital Changemaker Prize 2023

Undoubtedly, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is an integral part of the public transport system of the state. However, the entity is in the news for all the wrong reasons–figures indicating the loss incurred, the disruption of salary and pension to its employees, and the like.

Have you ever hit upon any idea of turning around the ailing KSRTC? If so, share it with us. What if that one idea of yours might finally pave the way for the Corporation to be on profitable routes?

If you are a student in the age group of 13-26 and have cracking ideas in the digital domain, which have the potential to create meaningful changes in society, then here’s your chance. You can send your ideas to Manorama Online, giving you an opportunity to bag The Digital Changemaker Prize 2023, which has been instituted for students as part of the Manorama Online Techspectations Digital Summit.

The students will have to send innovative ideas that can better or alter digital services in the four domains of utility services, education technology, media, and entertainment. The winner in each category will get a cash prize of Rs 30,000. The second prize is Rs 20,000, and the third prize is Rs 10,000. All those who reach the finals will get a consolation prize of Rs 2,000.

The winners of the Digital Changemaker 2023 contest will receive the academic scholarship and merit certificates given by the title partner of Techspectations. The Digital Changemaker Prize 2023 is organized in association with Jain Online, which is a leading entity in the online education sector.

For details, call: 917356720333

Email: dcmcontest2023@gmail.com

To know more about Techspectations 2023 and to reserve your seat visit www.techspectations.com. For submitting ideas, visit: https://dcm.techspectations.com/