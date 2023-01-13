Tata Sierra to return in 2025, showcased at auto expo

The Tata Sierra, the trailblazer of the Indian SUV market, is gearing up for its comeback.

At the 2023 New Delhi Auto Expo, Tata unveiled a close-to-the-production version of the vehicle showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

While the 2020 model had suicide doors, the current model has normal doors.

Tata discontinued the Sierra, the first SUV developed and manufactured in India, in 2000. The Tata E-Sierra concept has also been prepared with a similar design to commemorate the 1991 Sierra.

The new Sierra is likely to be built on the same Alfa platform as the Altroz.

Tata did not release other technical details of the Sierra. Tata said that the new vehicle will hit the market in 2025.

Apart from the electric version, the vehicle is expected to arrive with a petrol engine.