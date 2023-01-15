'Be the change ...' Share your ideas; win Digital Changemaker 2023 Award

Water tariff in Kerala is set to go up again soon. At a meeting of the Left Democratic Front the other day, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine had sought permission to hike the water charges to meet the liabilities of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) which has been in the red for a while.

The water charges will be hiked by 1 paisa per litre from April. With that, the current water charges of Rs 1.41 per 1,000 litres would become Rs 14.41.

On hearing this news, the public would naturally think 'can the Water Authority be revived if the water charge is increased by just 1 paisa per litre?' Is there any other means to make the government entity profitable apart from hiking charges? If you have great ideas, share those with us.

Do you have brilliant ideas with regard to the digital sector that can bring about meaningful changes in society? If you are a student in the age group of 13 to 26, send in your suggestions to Manorama Online. And the Digital Changemaker Award could come your way. The Digital Changemaker 2023 Award for students has been instituted as part of the Manorama Online Techspectations digital summit.

The students will have to send in innovative ideas that can transform or improve digital services in the four categories of utility services, education technology, media and entertainment. In each category, the first-prize winners will receive Rs 30,000. The second prize is Rs 20,000, while third prize is Rs 10,000. All those who reach the finals will receive the consolation prize of Rs 2,000.

The winners of Digital Changemaker 2023 award will also get academic scholarships and merit certificates awarded by the title partner of Techspectations. The Digital Changemaker 2023 award is being organised in association with Jain Online, a leading company in the online educational sector.

For more details, call +917356720333

Email - dcmcontest2023@gmail.com

To submit your ideas, click on https://dcm.techspectations.com/