Sreejith Sreekumar shunned the doctor’s robe to stitch Kerala’s own menswear brand

As a brilliant schoolboy, Sreejith Sreekumar wanted to become a doctor. He had even cracked the entrance examination in 2004, but did not get an MBBS seat in the first allotment. Sreekumar did not wait for another chance. Instead, he chose an entirely different path, rattling his family, which was eagerly waiting to see him in a doctor’s coat.

Leaving behind his ambition and disappointing his family, Sreekumar took interest in a profession unheard of in his family – fashion designing.

Time has ratified his decision. Sreekumar, now 37, is not only a sought-after professional in the industry but also succeeded in stitching up a promising brand of his own.

A native of Kollam, Sreekumar launched his menswear brand Giacca & Abito Sartoriale Fashion (G&A) in 2020 after quitting Raymond, where he was having his second stint.

In a short span, G&A, based in Kochi, has worked its way to be among major menswear brand players. With a wide range of suits and blazers, G&A has become one of the top-tier menswear brands in Kerala. Its products are available in over 100 counters in leading fashion retailers.

Sreekumar, the founder and CEO of G&A

Fashion comes calling

Sreekumar had a rather surprising tryst with the fashion world as a teenager. He chose to apply for the NIFT course due to his interest in drawing.

Armed with a bachelor's degree in fashion design from NIFT-Bengaluru and a Master's in Menswear from the Istituto Marangoni, Italy, Sreekumar started his career in 2008 with Raymond.

In 2014, Arvind Lifestyle Brands appointed him the Category Head of Arrow, its premium menswear brand. In the meantime, he graduated from IIM Bangalore with a degree in General Management.

Later, he received another invitation from Raymond as General Manager of the company's Park Avenue brand. After Covid struck, he quit Raymond and launched G&A.

Sreekumar always wanted his entrepreneurial initiatives to be rooted in Kerala. “Whenever we talk about a brand, we remember the companies established at least a quarter of a century ago. The reality is that many businesses come and go in the menswear industry, mostly with poor quality and consistency. There are no successful suit and blazer brands from Kerala either. The creation of the new startup was inspired by these factors, along with recognising the competitive market,” he says.

