Content king Saugata Mukherjee to decipher the secrets of Indian OTT platforms

The nascent over-the-top (OTT) digital film release platforms in India are witnessing rapid changes, and Saugata Mukherjee is among the few experts who are best suited to shed light on its workings and intricacies. He is currently serving as the Head of Content at SonyLIV, the digital business of Sony Pictures Networks (SPN). His rise from a Copy Editor with HarperCollins to the Content Head post at SonyLIV is eventful.

The fledgling film-streaming sector or the OTT platforms are one of those business segments in India that is witnessing rapid growth and rising competition. They help bring before the audience the live streaming of sports events to the latest web series and movies from across the globe. With the sector promising much, the big players, including foreign companies, are looking to invest in this field heavily. SonyLIV too looks to grow the pie and made the strategic decision to bring back Saughata, who had earlier worked with the Indian firm before joining HBO Max.

Rich experience

Saugata was the Head of Content at HBO Max and was the brain behind many an initiative of the Disney+Hotstar. Before that, he served as the Senior Vice President and Editor, Content Section, with Star India, now known as Sydney India. Thus, he boasts of a rich experience with the OTT platforms and is known as one of the few experts who know the inner secrets of the Indian OTT sector.

Second stint at SonyLIV

Saugata has a rich experience of 22 years across various sectors. And the same has resulted in the companies queueing up to poach him. He joined back at SonyLIV in September 2022. He noted that he contributed much to the growth of SonyLIV and that he would once again set to play a major role in the company's further rise by driving the momentum.

"SonyLIV is known for dishing out fascinating stories which were never told to the audience before and treading unchartered terrains. My job to produce never-before-seen content is a huge challenge, but I relish the task at hand," says Saugata.

Off the blocks from publishing sector

Saugata brings a wealth of experience that not many can claim in India. He started out as a Copy Editor with HarperCollins, before joining as Acquisitions Editor at Rupa Publications. He then became the Senior Consultant at NIIT Ltd, before being appointed as Managing Editor and Rights Director with HarperCollins Publishers. After this, Saugata worked as Publisher and Editor-in-Chief at Pan MacMillan.

Forays into the TV world

From Pan MacMillan, Saugata entered the field of visual media. He served as Senior Vice-president and Editor at Content Studio. Following this, he landed at the Star TV Network. He served the company for over five years before taking up the responsibility of Editor at Hotstar Specials and working as the Head of Development and Creative section. Next, Saugata took charge as the Head of Original Content at SonyLIV. Having worked there for 11 months, Saugata took charge of the Content wing at HBO Max. It was after this that the return to SonyLIV happened.

OTT's future

The prediction is that the OTT has a bright future in India. Other than Saugata, who is also the founder and head of the Totto Learning platform, there aren't many people qualified to talk about this subject authentically.

