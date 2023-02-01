Union Budget: Inclusive growth, infra development among FM’s priorities

New Delhi: The economic agenda for the government's vision focuses on facilitating opportunities for citizens, providing strong impetus to growth and job creation as well as strengthening macroeconomic stability, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

"Seven priority areas of the Budget are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth and financial sector,” Sitharaman said in her speech while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday.

“The aim is to have strong public finances and a robust financial sector for the benefit of all sections of the country,” Sitharaman said. "The economic agenda... for achieving this vision focuses on three things: first, facilitating ample opportunities for citizens, especially the youth, their aspirations; second,

providing strong impetus to growth and job creation; and third, providing strengthening of the macro economic stability," she said.

She added that despite a global slowdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian economy was "on the right track".

The minister said agriculture accelerator fund for agri startups will be set up.

The agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, the finance minister informed.

Sitharaman also announced that a cooperative-based model has been adopted to support the small and marginalised farmers.

(With inputs from agencies)