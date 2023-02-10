USDC’s Vishal Chenraj – this young business leader knows the art of building partnership

Having a passion for entrepreneurship running through his blood, Vishal Chenraj knows the importance of partnership in building a business. Over the past eight years during which he evolved as a leader in the startup and education sectors, he has learned the art of building partnerships while exploring new arenas of business opportunities.

A graduate from Rutgers Business School, US, Chenraj has established himself as a strategy development professional. In 2021, he co-founded United Skills Development Corporation (USDC), an education technology company focusing on online higher education, along with Tom Joseph.

Within the short span since its inception, USDC has grown up to be India's one of the most prominent online degree providers with its unique partnership with leading universities. USDC offers UG/PG online programmes in various subject areas with an active student strength of over 40,000. The Bangalore-based start-up employs 300-plus people and accelerates the trend of online degrees in the country. He has established a clear place for market success and visibility through diverse platforms.

Chenraj will be a speaker at the fifth edition of Manorama Online’s Techspectations, the digital summit slated for February 17 in Kochi. He will be participating at a panel discussion on ‘Startups - Building from Kerala’.

Chenraj started his education career at the JAIN Group of Institutions (JGI). He later became the director of strategy & development for the group, constantly aiming to deliver insights and innovations that set his organisation apart.

Hailing from a family with an entrepreneurial background, he has an intuitive instinct and could be seen actively pushing the momentum of new projects at JGI with passion and vigour. At JGI, Vishal spearheaded strategic programmes like k-12 schools, sports schools, skilling programmes, and online education.

USDC provides inspiring digital learning experiences and solutions to help its partners transform the lives of their learners. Keeping its learners and their aspirations at the core of what it does, the company strives hard to create value and skills for all those who travel with it in the pursuit of knowledge.

