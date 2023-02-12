SIB’s Shibu K Thomas among experts at brainstorming on cyber security in banking

Shibu K Thomas, a seasoned professional with the South Indian Bank (SIB), will be in a high-profile panel which will deliberate on the threats and concerns over cyber and data security in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors at the upcoming fifth edition of the Manorama Online’s Techspectations digital summit.

The joint general manager and chief information security officer (CISO) of the South Indian Bank, Thomas drives the cyber security strategy of SIB.

He oversees the selection and implementation and operationalises 17 security solutions and services of the Next Gen Security Operations Center of the SIB.

An Engineering graduate, Shibu's experience spans more than 27 years in IT and Information Security.

Thomas previously headed the IT Operations Group of the SIB.

The SIB veteran also brings to the table experience in standards like ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001, IS Governance including policy formulation and implementation and security compliance management.

He has been involved in the country-wide rollout of large projects and has vast project management expertise including transformation projects. Well-versed in IT and security architecture and risk assessment, he is also responsible for improving the cyber security practices of the SIB.

Thomas and his team have won several accolades including the IBA award for cyber security for three years in a row, Innovative Security Leader of the year award, Best Security Team of the year award, and Best Security Project of the year award

At the panel discussion, Thomas will be joined by A Balakrishnan, executive director, Geojit Financial Services; Arvind Ganesan, business head, India - BFSI & Enterprise, Akamai Technologies; Babu Thomas, senior vice president & head-IT, Federal Bank; and G Venkataraman, CISO, ESAF Small Financing Bank.

Techspectations 2023

The fifth edition of the Techspectations will be held at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17. The theme of the marquee digital summit will be “Manorama@25: Absorb, Evolve, Thrive in the Digital Order” as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Manorama Online.

Top tech experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders will participate in Techspectations 2023. The event will dwell on the infinite potential of the digital world and related topics.

Log on to https://www.techspectations.com for more details and to book your seats.