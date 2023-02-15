Here is the oldest KSRTC bus in Kerala

When you think of the oldest bus in Kerala, the first image that would come into mind is a KSRTC bus. But what if you are wondering which is the oldest bus in KSRTC?

A depot van with the registration number KLX 109 is the oldest vehicle in KSRTC. Commissioned in 1973, this bus started running at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station as a service bus with the number T-682. The bus, which was later brought to the Chalakudy depot, is now a Chalakudy depot van.

The bus undergoes a pollution test every six months and clears a fitness test every year. Photo: Manorama Online

From T682 to D77

The T-682, which was plying as a passenger bus at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station, was converted into a depot van in 1978 after minor accidents. A new bonnet number of D-77 was given to it when it was sent to the Chalakudy depot. This bus is used to deliver parts to other depots in Thrissur district and to recover vehicles that break down in hilly areas like Mamalakandam and Athirappilly. It also has the task of bringing engine parts to Edapal from Perumbavoor at least three times a week. This KSRTC veteran is in such good condition that it can even put long-distance vehicles to shame.

The driver of the bus explains how this bus is running tirelessly even after 45 years of reaching Chalakudy.

The bus initially had a 1973 model OE engine from Tata. Photo: Manorama Online

In best condition

"Although it is currently the oldest vehicle in KSRTC, it is in good condition. The bus is the pride of the mechanical department and hence they will never let it break down on the road. Since it has got the most consideration in KSRTC, it has undergone all upgrades. That's why it's been running like this for so long."

The bus initially had a 1973 model OE engine from Tata. It has been modified several times and the engine has also been reconditioned. Now the bus has a Tata 1510 engine. Also, many additions including GPS, power steering and air brakes can be seen in this vehicle. It undergoes a pollution test every six months and clears a fitness test every year. Although it looks like an old man, it is a 'tiger' in performance. It can be safely said there is no other bus in Kerala, not just KSRTC, that has completed 50 years.