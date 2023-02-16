Techspectations 2023: A glittering panel to discuss OTT and regional cinema

‘Blurring the lines of regional entertainment’ is among the contemporary topics to be discussed at Techspectations 2023, Kerala’s biggest digital summit being organised by Manorama Online on February 17. Technology, social media, mobiles, video, e-commerce, fake news and startups are among the other subjects to be taken up at the fifth edition of Techspectations.

Films, serials and other content in regional languages receive good response across the country these days. Against this background, Techspectations 2023 has included a panel discussion on ‘Blurring the lines of regional entertainment’ in which some leading lights in the movie industry will take part.

The panelists are renowned cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan; co-founder of Prithviraj Productions Supriya Menon; actress Mamta Mohandas; script-writer, director and actor Shanker Ramakrishnan; director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and an authority on the OTT sector in India and Head of Content, Sony LIV Saugata Mukherjee.

Santosh Sivan

Among the most talented and feted cinematographers in India, Santosh Sivan has made unparalleled contributions to South Indian cinema. He has won 11 national awards and numerous international awards. Santosh Sivan is a respected figure in the Indian movie industry also for setting up the Indian Society of Cinematographers.

Santosh Sivan debuted in the world of films with the Malayalam production ‘Nidhiyude Katha’ in 1986 and over 40 movies followed in the last 37 years. Apart from Malayalam, he has worked on movies in Tamil, Hindu and Telugu, among other languages. The nation honoured Santosh Sivan with a Padma Shri in 2014.

Supriya Menon

Most people in Kerala recognize Supriya Menon as the wife of actor Prithviraj. However, Supriya had already made a name for herself as a journalist before she met Prithviraj.

As the Mumbai correspondent of BBC News, Supriya brought several crucial social issues to the limelight. However, after she married Prithviraj, Supriya has been focusing on film production.

Prithviraj Productions, which Supriya co-founded with the actor, has produced several movies and many of them went on to become blockbusters. Some recent productions include ‘Driving Licence’, ‘Nayan’, ‘Kuruthi’, ‘Kaduva’, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Gold.’

Mamta Mohandas

Mamata has appeared in several Malayalam as well as other language movies. She is a playback singer too. Mamta has won two Filmfare – South Awards (for best playback singer – Telugu in 2006 and best actress – Malayalam in 2010) and the Kerala Government’s Award for Best Female Actor in 2010), among other honours.

Stepping into production, Mamta released the music video ‘Lokame’ as her first work.

Mamta’s upcoming movies as an actor are ‘Live’ by V K Prakash and ‘Maheshum Marutiyum’, in which Asif Ali plays the lead role.

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval

Ratheesh stepped into film direction from the world of designing. Within a short period, Ratheesh has found a niche in the Malayalam film industry, while his movies earned huge popularity.

His movies include ‘Android Kunjappan Version 5.25’, ‘Kanakam Kamini Kalaham’ and ‘Nna Than Case Kodu.’

Shanker Ramakrishnan

Having been associated with some of the most notable Malayalam films released in recent years, Shanker Ramakrishnan debuted with the movie anthology ‘Kerala Café’ in 2009. Shanker scripted and directed the segment ‘Island Express’ in ‘Kerala Café’ which featured leading actors such as Prithviraj and Jayasurya.

Soon, he scripted Santosh Sivan’s movie ‘Urumi’ and made an appearance as an actor for the first time in ‘Spirit’, directed by Ranjith. Other films scripted by Shanker Ramakrishnan include ‘Natholi Cheriya Meenalla’ and ‘My Story.’

Saugata Mukherjee

The most authoritative voice in India’s OTT industry, Saugata Mukherjee is the most ideal personality to speak on the rapidly-evolving sector. Currently heading Sony LIV, the digital business wing of Sony Pictures Network, Saugata started his eventful career as an editor with Harper Collins.

OTT platforms are witnessing intense competition these days. In addition to movies, they offer live streaming of sports events and world-class serials.

Sometime ago, Saugata had left Sony LIV to work with firms such as HBO. However, recognizing his exceptional skills in the OTT sector, Sony LIV brought him back.

Saugata was the head of HBO Max’s content section and envisaged many programmes of Disney+Hotstar. Previously, he occupied the posts of Senior Vice President and Editor in the content studio of Star India, which is presently known as Disney India.

Thanks to this long and distinguished track-record, Saugata has deep knowledge about the working of OTT industry in India. While returning to Sony LIV in September 2022, Saugata said that he had earlier played a crucial role in the company’s growth and was proud to partner with the firm for its further expansion.

Techspectations 2023

Techspectations 2023 will take place at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17 coinciding with the 25th anniversary celebrations of Manorama Online. The theme of the latest edition of the event is ‘Manorama Online @25: Absorb, evolve & thrive in New Digital Order’.

The summit will discuss topics revolutionizing the digital world such as startups and angel investors, future of news, Artificial Intelligence and Business Intelligence, the new digital order, prospects of luxury brands in India and blurring the lines of entertainment industry. Jain Online is the presenting partner of Techspectations 2023.

For more information and to reserve your seats, log on to https://www.techspectations.com