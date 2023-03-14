Honda launches H'ness CB 350, CB350 RS 2023 models

Honda Motorcycles India has introduced the 2023 models of its popular motorcycles H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS. The CB 350 is available in three variants -- DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Pro Chrome. The CB 350 RS is also available in three variants -- DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Pro Dual Tone.

The motorcycles are powered by a 350cc air cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine that delivers 30 Nm of torque at 3000 rpm. They also come with PGM-FI (programmed fuel injection) technology as per OBD2B (on-board diagnostics system) standard.

The bikes get dual-channel ABS, large section front suspension and pressurized nitrogen charged rear suspension. Also, the engine is provided with a start-stop switch and a hazard switch for the safety of riders. The vehicles have a 15-litre fuel tank that includes an eco indicator to monitor riding speed and fuel injection quantity.

Prices start at Rs 2,09,857 for the H'ness CB350 and Rs 2,14,856 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the H'ness CB350RS. The vehicles will be available from Big Wing dealerships across the country by the end of this month. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has also launched a customization segment called 'My CB, My Way' for Honda CB350 customers.