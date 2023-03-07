Jimny production to begin in April, Maruti targets 7,000 units a month

The production of the five-door version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will begin in April, according to reports. Although Maruti has not officially announced, the Jimny will be available in the market from May. Maruti had already started accepting bookings for the Jimny, which was showcased at the New Delhi Auto Expo in January. According to the carmaker, the car has received 18,000 bookings so far.

About 7,000 units of the Jimny will be supplied to the domestic market in a month. Suzuki plans to manufacture one lakh units of Jimnys a year. Of this, 66% will be meant for the local market and the rest would be exported.

Mild hybrid engine

The Jimny gets Suzuki's mild hybrid technology. The K15B Dualjet engine is currently available in the international models of the Jimny. Suzuki has brought the same configuration to India as well. This engine has a power output of 104.8 bhp and a torque of 134.2 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,720 mm in height, 1,645 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. It also gets 15-inch wheels.

Suzuki Allgrip Pro

The Jimny features Allgrip Pro, the most advanced mode of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's Allgrip all-wheel drive technology. It will perform well even in tough off-road conditions. It also has 'four-wheel drive high' and 'four-wheel drive low' modes. The vehicle has an approach angle of 36 degrees, a ramp break over angle of 24 degrees and a departure angle of 50 degrees.

Interior changes

There are minor changes in the interior from the vehicle sold in foreign markets. As it is a 5-door vehicle, the vehicle offers more space. There is a 9-inch Suzuki SmartPlay infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Arkamys' Surround Sense sound system.

Safety

The Jimny has many safety features, including 6 airbags, brake LSD (limited slip differential), ESP with hill hold, hill descent control, rear view camera, ABS and EBD.