Nissan and Renault to launch new SUVs; new Duster in 2025

Renault and Nissan are set to introduce more mid-size SUVs to the Indian market in the coming years. Both the companies will launch four vehicles in this category by 2026. The new version of the Duster will arrive by Diwali 2025 and its three-row variant will be launched by June 2026. Both these vehicles will also have Nissan versions.

As the next step, Renault and Nissan are carrying out extensive investment projects worth Rs 5,300 crore focusing on the Indian market. There is also a plan to produce vehicles for India and export from here. Renault and Nissan will launch a five-seater SUV and an MPV with three rows of seats. The joint target of both the companies is to sell 3.5 lakh vehicles annually by 2026.

Based on the CMF-B platform, customers will get their hands on the new Duster around Diwali in 2025. The Nissan version of this Duster will also be released around the same time. Within six months, the Duster will also be launched with three rows of seats. Nissan will launch a similar model of this Duster too.

In February 2023, Renault and Nissan announced a joint investment of $600 million in new products and technologies. This investment was aimed at launching three locally manufactured vehicles each, including two C-segment SUVs and an electric A-segment SUV.

Nissan Motor Corporation Global COO Ashwani Gupta had also announced that there was a plan to increase the utilization of 49% of the vehicle manufacturing plants' capacity to 80% (4.5 lakh vehicles) within the next five years. Ashwani Gupta and Nissan estimate that they can sell two lakh vehicles in the domestic market and two-and-a-half lakh vehicles through exports.