Kottayam: 'Malayala Manorama' is the second largest circulated daily in India with 19,20,096 copies. The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) revealed the data as part of its audit held in July-December 2022.



'Dainik Bhaskar' has topped the list of largest circulated dailies in India, while 'The Times of India' bagged the third position.

Malayala Manorama expressed gratitude to its readers, agents, advertisers and others for the achievement.