Auto tech brand Acsia expands to Kochi, to create 150 new job opportunities

Kochi: Acsia Technologies, a Kerala-born automotive tech brand based in Technopark Trivandrum, is expanding its operations to Infopark Kochi.

The company is set to open its new office in Infopark in Lulu Cyber Tower 2, covering an area of 12,563 square feet. The expansion will provide 150 new employment opportunities. It now has over 600 employees on its roll.

The Kochi centre will run initially with two projects, and the company plans to incorporate talented graduates from leading universities into a range of positions, including software engineers, product managers, system architects, software architects, and many others.

“In addition to offering competitive salaries and benefits, Acsia Technologies is dedicated to providing employees with an inclusive and supportive work environment that fosters holistic growth and learning, thereby strengthening its Kochi presence,” the company said in a statement.

The expansion assumes significance as it is happening at a time when big tech companies have been forced to switch to lay-off mode amid fears of a recession.

Jijimon Chandran, founder and CEO, Acsia Technologies, said his company has not faced any reduction in work orders yet. He said the lay-off situation has not affected the auto sector yet.

Acsia Technologies is a premier automotive software solution and research company that develops software solutions for software-defined car technology. Its client base includes the world’s leading automobile manufacturer BMW. Recently the company acquired Arctictern Solutions GmbH (Arctictern), a German automotive software services startup.

“Acsia Technologies' expansion to Kochi is a significant development for the IT hub in Kerala, as it will bring new job opportunities and contribute to the region's economic growth. We believe that by combining innovation, expertise, and a commitment to excellence, we can make a real difference in the world of automotive technology," said Chandran.