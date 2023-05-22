Treasury latest to refuse Rs 2,000 notes from public

Thiruvananthapuram: The Treasury Office is the latest in the list of government offices that has refused to accept the Rs 2,000 notes which are being withdrawn from circulation.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India had issued a statement directing all banks to halt the circulation of Rs 2,000 currency notes.

The Department of Finance has given verbal instructions to the treasury officers in this regard. No special order will be issued for the same. The Finance Department has clarified that the facility for exchanging notes in banks does will not apply to treasuries.

Those approaching the treasury with Rs 2000 notes will be sent back and the Rs 2000 notes remaining in treasuries will be deposited at banks.

BEVCO

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) on Saturday directed all its outlets to stop accepting the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes with immediate effect.

The Bevco General Manager (Operations) issued a circular to this effect to all regional and warehouse managers.

The circular also said if an outlet accepts Rs 2,000 currency notes, the regional manager concerned will be held responsible.

KSRTC

KSRTC MD Biju Prabhakar has informed that Rs 2000 notes will be accepted in all KSRTC buses.

An order regarding the same has been intimated to its units. It has warned of strict actions if any complaints are registered over the matter.