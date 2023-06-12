Why Jimny? Here is what professional off-road driver Sam Kurien has to say

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Jimny after a long wait. How is the five-door Jimny's off-road performance? We speak to Sam Kurian, a professional off-road driver, who tested the Jimny's capabilities at the Maldevta off-road track in Dehradun.

Why Jimny

The Jimny is one of the best off-road capable vehicles available in the Indian market today. The Jimny's off-road capabilities could be tested on six tracks prepared by Maruti. The Jimny's small size is its big positive factor. It can easily navigate small lanes and estate roads. The approach and departure angles are better compared to other off-road vehicles. And the limited slip differential makes the Jimny a more off-road capable vehicle.

The limited slip differential makes the Jimny a more off-road capable vehicle. Photo: Manorama Online

The vehicle was driven at high speed along the track at Maldevta. The steering has good response and control. The suspension was also good in that terrain. Water wading is one of the most important things while off-roading. A water wading capacity of 310 mm is good for the stock vehicle. It can be further increased by adding a snorkel.

Born with 4x4

There are vehicles with off-road capabilities that rival the Jimny, but none seem born 4x4. But when I drove the Jimny, I felt that the vehicle was born with four-wheel drive. The Jimny overcomes every hurdle with ease. The ladder frame chassis enhances the Jimny's off-road capabilities. Solid rear and front axle, hill start, hill descent, ESP and electronic brake differential make the Jimny a more capable vehicle.

Compared to Gypsy

Both the vehicles are ladder on frame chassis, but the Jimny's is a bit more sophisticated. The Jimny excels on both off-road and on-road. Lack of travel comfort was a big problem with the Gypsy. The Jimny doesn't have that problem. Also, the increased size over the Jimny that is available in the international market has enhanced the off-road prowess.

The ladder frame chassis enhances the Jimny's off-road capabilities. Photo: Manorama Online

Booked manual, but changed mind

Ever since I heard that the Jimny was coming to India, I was curious. When the booking started, I booked the manual model. The manual was booked after listening to comments that those interested in extreme off-roading would ideally prefer the manual. But after driving the automatic that decision was changed. The automatic version performs on par with the manual or slightly more.

Tyre size, seat

It would have been better if the tyre size had been increased. The Jimny's off-road performance on the stock 195/80 R 15 tires is worth mentioning. Slightly larger 225 tyres would do wonders for this SUV. It would be nice if there was a feature to increase the height of the seat.

Maruti Suzuki is currently offering accessories for the Jimny. Photo: Manorama Online

Accessories

Maruti Suzuki is currently offering accessories for the Jimny. But if it provides the right accessories for off-road, you can do a little modification on the vehicle without fear of the motor vehicles department. Like the Force Gurkha, a factory-fitted snorkel and a slightly harder carrier would make the Jimny a more stylish vehicle.