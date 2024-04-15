Byju's founder to take over firm's daily operations after CEO quits

New Delhi: Byju Raveendran, the founder of the edtech company Think and Learn, which owns the Byju's brand, will handle the firm's day-to-day operations following the resignation of CEO Arjun Mohan, the company said on Monday.

Following the move, the company has announced a major rejig of the business that will consolidate its business into three focused divisions -The Learning App, Online classes and Tuition centres, and Test-prep.



"The changes follow an extensive seven-month operational review and cost optimisation exercise led by outgoing Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan. This new phase will also see Raveendran taking a more hands-on approach in spearheading the daily operations of the company," the company said.

Mohan will now take up an external advisory role. Over the past four years, Raveendran has focused primarily on raising capital and driving global expansion.

"With this new organisational structure and with the return of Raveendran as the operational leader, Byju's is now well-positioned to begin its next chapter of innovation-led growth by launching at scale its new suite of AI-first products that have already received overwhelmingly positive feedback in the pilot phase," the statement said.