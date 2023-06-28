Brahmins Group founder V Vishnu Namboothiri passes away

Thodupuzha: V Vishnu Namboothiri, the founder and chairman of the Brahmins Foods Group, passed away on Tuesday. He was 68.

Vishnu Namboothiri (Mani) of the Manakkad Puthukulathu Illam had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thodupuzha. He died around 10pm on Tuesday. The funeral will be held at 3pm on Wednesday.

Founded in 1987, the Brahmins Group is a leading manufacturer of food products.

He is survived by his wife N Manjari of the Elanji Alapuram Madathilmana; and children Sreenath Vishnu (managing director, Brahmins), and Sathya Vishnu (director, Brahmins); and their spouses Mararikulam Edamana Illam Archana (executive director, Brahmins) and Erattupetta Vellor Illam Jithin Sharma (director, Brahmins).