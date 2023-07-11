Vegetable prices soar in Kerala; ginger costs Rs300 per kg, shallots at Rs 190/kg

Vegetable prices have been soaring in Kerala for the past few weeks squeezing common man's pocket further. While ginger prices soared past Rs 300 per kilogram, shallots are sold at Rs 190 per kg.

The high vegetable prices have begun to reflect on the restaurant menus.

Ginger

Though ginger prices dropped for a brief period, it picked up later. In the wholesale market, ginger is sold at Rs 270 per kg. The retail prices, however, vary from place to place. It falls in the price range of Rs 300 to Rs 340.

Almost 95 per cent of the ginger in the state were harvested by April. The next harvest is in December.

Onions and shallots

The price of shallot, which hovered around Rs 63 per kg till two weeks ago, has soared to Rs 200 per kg. Garlic prices are also approaching Rs 150 per kg. The prices of onions have also marginally increased. The wholesale price for onions is Rs 25-30 currently.

The heavy rain which lashed the state in the past week and the low production are the reasons cited for the surge in vegetable prices.

Onions come to Kerala from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Traders said the supply has reduced by 50 per cent in markets. The waterlogging following the incessant rain has destroyed the onions and ruptured its supplychain. Allegations are also rife that several traders are hoarding onions to artificially raise the price.

Beef

Meanwhile, beef prices have also gone up in several regions of Kerala. A kilogram of beef costs Rs 380 in Kochi as opposed to Rs 360 earlier. It is also sold at Rs 400 on the outskirts of the city.

Rice

Anticipating a shortage of rice in the upcoming days, the Kerala government has stated that it would be purchasing rice grains from Andhra Pradesh to meet the demand. Around 4,000 tonnes of Jaya rice will be brought into the state within two weeks. Currently, the rice variety costs around Rs 35 to Rs 37 per kg in Kerala. The price is likely to rise after the Onam season.