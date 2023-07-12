GST waived for 450 drugs including cancer medicines, food for people with rare illnesses

New Delhi: In a welcome move, the GST Council on Tuesday exempted cancer treatment drugs, special medicines, and food for medical purpose from levy of the Goods and Services Tax.

The 50th GST Council meeting was presided over by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Import of cancer medicine Dinutuximab (Qarziba) by individuals for personal use attracts a 12 per cent IGST. The fitment committee said that the medicine, which costs Rs 36 lakh, should be exempted from GST as patients usually raise money through crowdfunding.

The GST will also be waived for 450 drugs used for rare diseases. Currently, importers of these drugs had to pay an IGST of 5-12%.

Out of 7000 rare diseases in the world, 450 have been identified in India. Some of the major diseases among these include hemophilia thalassemia, sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, hemangioma, muscular dystrophy, etc.

IGST has also been waived for the food items given to people with rare diseases. It is currently 5- 12%. Find list of rare diseases here.