Maruti to drive in Swift Hybrid with a mileage of 40 kmpl?

Fuel efficiency has always been an important factor in the Indian market. The withdrawal of diesel engines has reduced the number of high mileage vehicles, but Maruti is poised to overcome that shortfall with its hybrids. The Swift is set to become the car delivering the highest mileage in India with a fuel efficiency of 40 kmpl.

Although the company has not officially announced it, the Swift and Dzire models are expected to get a hybrid engine. The electric motor will be installed in a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine. Even if small electric vehicles come to the market, Maruti expects that there will be demand for small hybrid cars as well.

Maruti is expected to launch the strong hybrid version of the hatchback Swift in 2024. The new car will come with an engine that provides fuel efficiency of around 40 km per litre. The hybrid is expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh more than the current Swift. After the Swift, cars like the Dzire and the Baleno will also get this hybrid engine.

Maruti's withdrawal of the diesel engine has reduced the 'magnitude' of the mileage, but the Grand Vitara's fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl has once again brought the fuel economy into the discussion. Currently, the hybrid Vitara comes with a 1.5-litre engine. Maruti is well aware that a single model cannot satisfy Indian customers who want more fuel efficiency. Therefore, after the Grand Vitara Hybrid, Maruti is trying to bring another strong hybrid to the market.