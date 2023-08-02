Speed 400: A stylish Triumph at a pocket-friendly price

A Triumph motorcycle at a pocket-friendly price, Triumph's newly introduced Speed 400 can be best described as such. This is the cheapest model launched by Triumph in India. Two models have been introduced in collaboration between Triumph and Bajaj -- Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The Speed 400 was the first to be launched while the Scrambler is set to hit the streets in October. Here is a detailed look at the Speed 400, which will take on the 350cc cruisers and naked street models in the market.

Modern classic

The Speed 400 sits in Triumph's modern classic lineup. The Speed 400 adopts the same design language as the Speed Twin 1200 and 900. Quality is absolutely top notch, and it is evident in every small element. A glance through the headlamp bracket, mirror leg and side cover will tell you that. In fact, just look at the welding and one would get an idea about the high-quality build and finish.

The new TR series 398.15 cc four valve, double overhead cam, single cylinder engine is available for both models. Photo: Manorama Online

The classic look is the main attraction. But there are also updates in keeping with the times. The 43mm golden finish USD fork, circular LED headlamps, signature sculpted fuel tank, rear-mounted sporty silencer and single-piece seat are all instant eye-catchers. All the lights are LED. The headlamp unit consists of a daytime running lamp and a stylish logo in the middle. It also gets a semi-digital instrument console with a simple design. The speedometer is analogue. It also includes a digital tachometer, gear position indicator, clock and trip meter. The handlebar is wide and shallow. Bar-end mirrors and a twin-barrel exhaust can be added as accessories. The switches are large. The information on the console can be read through the I button on the left side. And, traction control can be turned off.

Engine

The new TR series 398.15 cc four valve, double overhead cam, single cylinder engine is available for both models. It produces a maximum power of 39.5 bhp and torque of 37.5 Nm. Bosch electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control are provided. This liquid-cooled engine is characterized by excellent low-end and mid-range torque. Like Triumph's other modern classics, the engine fin, powder-coated black colour paint and triangular engine case all make this powertrain unique.

The new Speed 400 will be available only in Triumph showrooms. Photo: Manorama

Ride

The handlebar is wide and high. The footrest is slightly rear set which makes the riding position a bit sporty. The single seat is quite spacious with good cushioning and can accommodate two comfortably. The Speed 400 can easily negotiate city traffic. There is no need for frequent gear changes. In third gear, it moves smoothly at a speed of 20 km without any throttle input and 40–45 kmph in 5th gear without any engine knocks. If you give the throttle, it climbs to three digits without any strain. About 80% torque is available at 3000 rpm itself. Slight vibration is felt above 6000 rpm. But when compared to its rivals, this engine is on a different level in terms of refinement. The ride-by-wire technology ensures good throttle response. The 6-speed transmission and torque-assist clutch make gear shifting smooth and safe. Dual-channel ABS and traction control are standard, and both provide enough confidence on twisties even on a rainy day. The Speed 400 shows excellent stability, courtesy the perimeter frame and USD fork-monoshock suspension.

Triumph does away with Metzeler tyres that are provided in the foreign market and uses MRF and Apollo tyres which are manufactured according to the road conditions here in India. They provide good grip. The top speed of the Speed 400 is 145 kmph. It rapidly hits three-digit speeds.

Triumph does away with Metzeler tyres that are provided in the foreign market and uses MRF and Apollo tyres which are manufactured according to the road conditions here in India. Photo: Manorama

Sales

The new Speed 400 will be available only in Triumph showrooms. The collaboration with Bajaj is only in production. Triumph plans to open a total of 100 new showrooms in India by March 2024. Currently, it has only one showroom in Kerala -- in Kochi. Soon it will open showrooms in other cities too. The service interval is 16000 km. It will cost around Rs 4000-Rs5000.

Final lap

The Triumph Speed 400 will take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor, Hunter, Scram 411, Honda H'ness, Bajaj Dominar and KTM 390. The highlight is that you can bring home a top brand of motorcycle at a great price. It's no small feat that the aggressive design and high build quality go hand in hand with super performance at this price point. Fuel economy is 29 kmpl.