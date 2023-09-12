Keralite’s healthcare firm opens global HQ in Mauritius

Kochi: Well Med Trip, a healthcare solutions company launched by Keralite businessman Kamal Muhammed, has announced its decision to base its global operations in Mauritius. The company’s Mauritius headquarters was inaugurated recently by R N Ghunowa, a Mauritian edupreneur.

Kamal, who is based in UAE, launched the company in Madagascar in 2016.

Kamal said the operations of the company are spread across Mauritius, Madagascar and other Indian Ocean Islands, India, UAE and Africa. “We have already partnered with multi-specialty hospitals and clinics for modern healthcare services along with authentic Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, homeopathy, siddha and unani streams of traditional therapies and systems of holistic medicines in Kerala to be provided through associates present across the regions,” he said.

He said the company has tied up with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai; Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Dhanwanthari Ayurveda Hospital from Kerala for providing both modern and holistic healthcare services.

Kamal Muhammed. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kamal Muhammed said the company aims to deliver personalized care and services at all touchpoints to ensure the utmost safety and comfort of patients during travel, throughout and post treatments. “Authentic Ayurveda treatment is a specialized service and with our traditional roots in Kerala and connections with established Ayurveda centers in India, Well Med Trip plans to set up a state-of-the-art authentic Ayurveda treatment center in Neendapara near Neriamangalam on the banks of river Periyar.”