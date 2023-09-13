Apple iPhone 15, Series 9 watches: Know more about its specs

Apple on Tuesday launched the newer variants of some of its best-selling devices against the backdrop of flagging discretionary spending and expanded curbs on its flagship iPhone in China.

The world's most valuable listed company hopes that they make it to the top of customers' wish lists during the all-important holiday shopping season. All the new models will be available in stores September 22, with pre-orders beginning this Friday.

Here are the details of the new products:

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

• iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, similar to their predecessors.

• The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, priced at $999 and $1,199, respectively, will sport an "action button" in place of the mute switch that can be customized for a variety of functions.

• The premium models are encased in titanium, which is used on some space ships.

• The new phones will have the USB-C charging standard, in accordance with a European law, on the new iPhones and AirPods Pro. The shift to USB-C may even be a popular move since that standard typically charges devices more quickly and also offers faster data transfer speeds.

• All the new models feature a 48-megapixel main camera, with the flagship Pro Max having 5X optical zoom and 3X telephoto capability.

The new phones will have the USB-C charging standard, in accordance with a European law. Photo: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

• With the Pro devices, users can record "spatial" or three-dimensional videos that could be viewed on Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset.

• The latest iPhone's satellite connectivity can now be used to summon roadside assistance, a feature launched in the US in partnership with American Automobile Association.

• The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get A16 bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and the Pro Max will be powered by the A17 pro chip.

• The hardware on the Pro line makes the devices suitable for high-end mobile gaming.

• The batteries of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which start at $799 and $899, respectively, are made of 100% recycled cobalt.

Watches

• The new Watch Series 9 and the second generation of Watch Ultra, sport the same dimensions as the previous variants.

• The latest watches get the next generation S9 chip, capable of better animation and effects.

• New features include "double tap", a new gesture feature that will enable users to control alarms and answer phone calls by double snapping their thumbs with a finger, and improved dictation and brightness.

New Apple Watches Ultra 2 are displayed during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, US, on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

• Ultra 2 gets a new customized watch face that packs more information on workouts, and improved battery that lasts up to 36 hours on normal use and 72 hours on low-power setting.

• The Series 9 starts at $399, while the Ultra 2, at $799, is priced at the same level as the earlier base model.

• It is also the company's first carbon neutral product, and starting this year all watch manufacturing will be powered by 100% clean energy. Apple will also drop leather from all its products, including the watch bands.

AirPods

• Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro costs $249.

• The product will feature improved sound quality and double the active noise cancellation than its predecessor.

• It will also come in more ear tip sizes.

Prices in India

• iPhone 15 - Starting from Rs 79,900 (128GB, 256GB & 512GB)

• iPhone 15 Plus - Starting from Rs 89,900 (128GB, 256GB & 512GB)

• iPhone 15 Pro - Starting from Rs 1,34,900 (128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB)

• iPhone 15 Pro Max - Starting from Rs 1,59,900 (128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB)

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)